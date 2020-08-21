Tanzania: Insurer Donates Water Tanks to Dar Schools

UAP Insurance Tanzania, a subsidiary company of UAP Holdings, has donated 40 water tanks to Dar es Salaam public schools as a way to foster high standards of hygiene in students.

The tanks will help to ensure the students wash their hands using running water and soap thus ensuring a safe environment for them while in school as the insurer celebrates 100 years.

UAP Managing Director Mr Stephen Lokonyo said that the initiative aims to promote hygiene among students and ensure that they are free from any transmittable diseases.

"We are delighted to join the initiatives driven by the government and other stakeholders in ensuring that our students who are the future generation receive quality education. This support will ensure their safety while at school," he said.

The tanks will be distributed to primary and secondary schools in Dar es Salaam depending on the needs as directed by the authorities.

The Regional Academic Officer, Mr Boniphace Wilson, commended UAP for the contribution, stating that it will help in improving hygiene in the schools while reducing the risk of spreading diseases that are caused by contamination.

"We are grateful for the support and we believe that these tanks will help upgrade the standard of our schools by ensuring that students have access to clean water and soap to wash their hands thus making our learning environment safer," he said.

The support is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility that UAP Tanzania has been doing since its inception in the market in 2013.

The Organization has focused on health, education and environment in its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Currently the company has footprint across Africa in six countries including Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda and Tanzania.