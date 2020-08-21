Nigeria: Glo Sponsors Nigerian Musician, Two Activists in African Voices Compilation

The compilation edition of African Voices Changemakers, Globacom-sponsored magazine programme on CNN, airs this weekend. It will feature two Nigerians, ace musician Mr. Eazi and an equal-opportunity agent, Orondaam Otto, as well as South African beauty queen, Zozibini Tunzi.

Banku music exponent, songwriter and music star, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, will acquaint viewers with the story of how he pioneered Banku music, a collage of Nigerian rhythms and Ghanaian highlife.

A Mechanical Engineering graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana, Mr. Eazi started his musical career in 2012 with his rhythm and blues single titled "Pipi Dance". He has had collaborations with other A-list acts including Ghanaian R&B star, Sarkodie; Lil Kesh, and Burna Boy who are both successful Nigerian music merchants. His hit singles include "Leg Over" and "Tilapia"

The second feature on the programme is 32-year-old Nigerian, Otto, a Human Anatomy graduate of University of Port Harcourt in Nigeria who is committed to seeing an African continent whose potentials are maximized and one which will be celebrated for the innovations and uniqueness of her people. He is also focused on seeing that every African Child gets good education.

A social reformer and development enthusiast, Otto leads as executive director, a team of 40 managers and hundreds of volunteers at Slum2School Africa which provides equal opportunities for disadvantaged children in every nook and cranny of Nigerian slums.

Lastly, Zozibini Tunzi, South African model and beauty pageant who is the current Miss Universe, has a National Diploma in public relations management from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. The 26-year-old teaches and encourages young girls and women to assume leadership positions in order to extend their frontiers of influence in South Africa's national life.

The 30-minute magazine programme comes up on CNN on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 9.00 p.m; Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m with a repeat broadcast on the same channel on Monday at 5.30 a.m