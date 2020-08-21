Nigeria: 600 Flood Victims Get Relief Materials in Ekiti

Ado Ekiti — In a bid to mitigate the effect the loss of valuable assets might have on their lives, the Ekiti State Government has distributed relief materials to 600 residents who lost their homes to flood in 2019.

The state Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, who flagged off the distribution last Wednesday in Ado Ekiti, said the gesture was carried out to cushion the effects of flooding and identify with the victims.

Egbeyemi, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Tade Aluko, lauded the efforts of the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in facilitating the processing and release of the materials through the Presidential Task Force on Flooding.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, the deputy governor urged residents to be at alert to the weather forecast of impending flooding in Ado, Irepodun/Ifelodun and Ijero Local Government Areas.

Egbeyemi said the alarm sounded by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) on likelihood of floods in September and October with Ekiti as one of the states it would occur in the three council areas, was an early warning signal for adequate preparation.

While sympathising with the victims, Egbeyemi noted that although the materials could not replace the total losses suffered from the flooding, they were given out to them as relief to mitigate the effects of the disaster.

The deputy governor stressed that this year's rainy season had begun, hence the efforts to take proactive steps to prevent another flood disaster that could wreak havoc on lives and property.

Such steps, according to him, included stoppage of erection of houses in flood-prone areas and desisting from dumping refuses in drainages and other unauthorized places.

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Mohammed, said the federal government would not relent in collaborating with the state governments in giving succour to disaster victims.

Mohammed, who was represented by NEMA Zonal Coordinator in charge of Ekiti, Ondo and Osun States, Mr. Segun Afolayan, appealed to the people in the three states to uphold safety regulations to prevent flooding.

Also, the General Manager, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Jide Borode, assured the people that the state government would not relent in its efforts in alleviating the suffering of disaster victims within the available resources.