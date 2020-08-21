Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 476 to 50,964

21 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 476 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 50,964 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded seven COVID-19-related deaths within the last 24 hours, raising the tally from 985 to 992 in a single day.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 235 new cases; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 44; Kaduna, 41; Borno, 33; Plateau, 28; Abia and Edo, 13; Rivers, 12; Imo, 11; Oyo, 10; Kano, nine; Kwara, seven; Enugu and Katsina, five each; Gombe and Ogun, four each; while Nasarawa and Zamfara recorded one each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 50,964 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 37,569 patients have been discharged, while 992 persons have died."

