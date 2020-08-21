Nigeria: UK Offers Free Visa Replacement for Nigerians

21 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The British High Commission in Nigeria has said it will replace, for free, the 30-day visa of individuals that were supposed to travel to the UK before the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

It said the free visa replacement, which will be open till December 2020, covers those who will be travelling to the UK for work, study or to join their families.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the commission titled, 'Update on VAC Services From The BHC Nigeria' posted on its verified Twitter handle, @UKinNigeria.

The statement read in part, "as a result of the disruptions to travel caused by COVID-19, we are experiencing high demand for replacement vignettes for 30-day visas to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family.

"If an individual's 30-day visa to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family has expired, or is about to expire, they can request a replacement visa with revised validity dates free of charge until the end of this year. This does not apply to other types of visas. This process will be in place until the end of 2020. The replacement visa will be valid for 90 days.'

"To request a replacement visa, individuals can arrange to return their passport to their Visa Application Centre in Nigeria without an appointment."

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, had announced that international airports would reopen for commercial flight operations effective August 29 after about five months of closure.

"Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020- beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience," the minister had said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.