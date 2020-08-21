Kenya: Kipchoge Partners With Absa Kenya to Help Cushion Athletes in Covid-19 Distress

Eldoret — The Eliud Kipchoge Foundation has received a shot in the arm after Absa Kenya entered into a partnership to support hard-hit upcoming athletes and help them manage through the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the outbreak of the virus, sporting activities and events were suspended both locally and internationally to curb the spread of the virus resulting in loss of livelihoods for most sportspersons, more so the junior upcoming athletes.

Absa Bank Kenya, in collaboration with the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, joined hands to distribute relief items to affected athletes at three training camps including Kaptagat, Iten and Kapsabet.

"We understand that people and businesses are going through a tough period and are looking for a partner to hold their hand and help them get through the difficulties occasioned by the pandemic. For our athletes, we recognize that the pandemic has hit their community severely with the cancellation of most sporting events thereby impacting the livelihood of most of our junior and upcoming athletes," said Absa Bank Kenya Strategy Director Moses Muthui.

Kipchoge, who has all through the pandemic been lending a helping hand to distressed athletes, appreciated the gesture from Absa and requested other Kenyans of goodwill to explore ways of supporting sportsmen and women during these challenging times.

"We have seen sports such as football resuming, which is an indication that athletic competitions will also be back soon. Therefore, we should not give up training. I would like to thank Absa for being very supportive to the sporting community," Kipchoge said.

Through this collaboration with Absa Bank, the Foundation will support upcoming as well as professional athletes who are in need of help to continue with their training.

"We will continue to partner with like-minded organisations to provide all the support we can in line with our ambition to be a force for good in all the communities where we do business. We believe in our athletes' success now and even in the future and as a brand, we are guided by the overarching purpose of bringing people's possibilities to life, "Muthui added.