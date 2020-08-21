Kenya Hockey Union Gets Funding to Develop Sports System

20 August 2020
Nairobi — The Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) will this week start a program to develop the national hockey sport system funded by Olympic Solidarity through the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

The program will run for three months and will involve coaches, technical officials and players from all over the country.

It will be conducted by an expert from Pakistan, Tahir Zaman who is an International Hockey Federation Trainer and Educator.

This program is aimed at improving the national system of hockey development and build up a sustainable grass root base.

The specific objective is to increase the number of young athletes who can compete in continental and International events and therefore Introduce more competition for young players.

The program will also develop the Hockey 5 Format and Small areas competition at school and club level. NOC-K hopes to promote hockey in schools as a safe game with Olympic values.

One of the main objectives as well is to develop and implement a coaches education system to school Physical education teachers and Senior athletes.

The results to be achieved are to support a sustainable progressive development of Hockey.

Kenya is currently ranked, in the world, Men 48th and 4th in Africa and in women 45th in the World and 3rd in Africa. KHU aims to maintain a top 3 position in Africa and improve the world ranking.

The teams attempted to qualify for Tokyo in the previous All African Games competition in 2019, but were unsuccessful.

This program kicks off four months of NOC-K seminars and training targeting different stakeholders in sports. Most of these had been planned for the year but interrupted by the pandemic, therefore most of the training will be online and where necessary or possible, physical training will be done.

