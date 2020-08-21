Malawi: Catholic Catechist Arrested for Sexual Assault On 13-Year-Old Church Choir Member

20 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police Service at South Lunzu in Blantyre have arrested 35-year-old Catholic Church's Catechist, Madalitso Mofolo, over defilement offence.

Mofolo, a Catechist at Nanjiriri Catholic Church, is believed to have defiled a 13 year-old church choir member, contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code.

The incident came to light when the suspect's wife found the victim crying in the Catechist office, but some members of the Church Council attempted to sweep the matter under the carpet.

The incident occured on 13th August 2020 at around 1700hrs at Nanjiriri Catholic Church in Blantyre and the suspect was subsequently arrested on August 18 2020.

On the material day, the victim went to the church for practice and at around 1700hrs, after the choir practice, she was called to the office of the catechist, who advised her to wait for him as he was also heading to the girl's home.

The girl waited for him in the office. Whilst there, the suspect locked up the door and started undressing her and later defiled her .

The catechist's wife got suspicious when she noticed that the catechist's office was closed yet he was not home.

This prompted her to go to check for him at the office. She knocked several times on the door but she got no answer.

As a result, she decided to wait outside the office and later the catechist opened the door.

The wife got access to the office and found the girl in the toilet screaming for help.

The issue was reported to church council members who agreed with the child's guardian not to report the case to police.

However, well wishers tipped the police about the incident and investigations led to the arrest of the Catechist.

The suspect was scheduled to start appearing before court on 20th August, 2020

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.