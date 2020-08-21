Malawi: Phuka Asks Covid Asymptomatic Patients Not to Demand Re-Testing

As the country awaits the arrival of 20 000 testing kits in early September, which have been donated by China, co-chairperson of Presidential Taskforce Force on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka has said there is need to rationalize the use of the limited number of test kits stock currently in stock.

In his situation report on Wednesday, Phuka following the limited number of test kits, testing is currently only been done on those that are showing symptoms.

"For asymptomatic patients there is no need for re-testing to discharge someone for as long as one remains asymptomatic for 10 days from the day of diagnosis.

"Some people are demanding to be tested for discharge even if they were asymptomatic at personal level or on demand from workplaces -- this is wasting our limited resources.

"Please be guided by our protocols and do not move from one testing centre to another when you are not satisfied with the test results.

"The test results are highly technical, so please rely on our expert's guidance. I call upon senior people in workplaces to ensure that your protocols are correspond with our guidance.

Two weeks ago, the Chinese Government donated medical supplies to Malawi Government to assist health workers in the fight against COVID-19 that included 150,000 surgical masks ,15,000 N95 masks, 7,000 protective clothing, 7,000 goggles, 7,000 pairs of gloves and 300 pairs of show covers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The medical supplies were handed over through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA).

In his situation report, Dr. Phuka said as of Wednesday evening, Malawi registered 47 new COVID-19 cases, 141 new recoveries and one new death that occurred in Zomba.

All new cases are locally transmitted infections of which 23 are from Blantyre, 14 from Mzimba North, six from Lilongwe (one is a healthcare worker), two each from Karonga and Nkhata Bay.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,240 cases including 164 deaths and of these cases, 1,089 are imported infections and 4,151 are locally transmitted.

About 2,857 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,219.

The country has so far conducted 40,640 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 534 tests have been done in the past 24 hours of Wednesday evening.

00vote

Article Rating