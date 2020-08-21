Sudan: Government and SPLM/ Al-Hilo Faction Start Negotiations

Juba — The first round of negotiations between the government delegations led by the Member of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Shamsedeen Kabbashi and the delegation of the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement-North ,led by the Movement's Secretary General, Amar Amoon, kicked off, Thursday, at Pyramids Hotel , in Juba.

The Chairman of the Mediation Delegation, Tot Galwak told reporters that they met the People's Movement (Abdul aziz Al-Hilo and we set a timetable for all the tracks, adding that today's session was adjourned to allow more understanding for some issues.

"The discussions in the agendas and the papers presented during the past period will continue tomorrow between the two delegations" He said.

He underlined that today's session was procedural to assure the presence of all the concerned parties, in Juba, explaining that the previous sessions were suspended for the issue of the secularism of the state.

It is to be noted that the negotiation sessions in Juba, after the joining of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) north, Al-Hilo Faction, will have included all the armed struggle movements in all of Sudan except for the Sudan Army Liberation Movement led by Abdul Wahid Mohammad Nur.