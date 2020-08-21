Sudan: Al-Burhan Leaves for Chad

20 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan left, Thursday, for Chad in a short visit during which he will meet the Chadian President, Idriss Deby.

Al-Burhan, during the visit will hold talks with the Chadian Hed of State in the context of strengthening the bilateral relations, the neighboring countries and regional issues.

He was seen off, at the airport, the Member of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Ibrahim Jaber and he Republican Palace's Secretary General, General, Mohammed Al-Ghali.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.