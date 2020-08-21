Sudan: Al-Burhan Leaves for Chad

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan left, Thursday, for Chad in a short visit during which he will meet the Chadian President, Idriss Deby.

Al-Burhan, during the visit will hold talks with the Chadian Hed of State in the context of strengthening the bilateral relations, the neighboring countries and regional issues.

He was seen off, at the airport, the Member of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Ibrahim Jaber and he Republican Palace's Secretary General, General, Mohammed Al-Ghali.