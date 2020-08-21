Rwanda: Three Rwandans Named Among 100 Most Influential African Women

20 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Côme Mugisha

Three Rwandan women are among the top 100 most influential women in Africa in a ranking done by Avance Media, a leading public relations and rating firm.

The list, announced on August 17, features Africa's prominent women from 34 countries chosen from various career backgrounds including diplomacy, politics, activism, entrepreneurship, business leadership and entertainment.

Vice-Chancellor at the University of Global Health Equity, Agnes Binagwaho is enlisted together with Agnes Kalibata, the CEO of Alliance for a Green Revolution Africa as well as the Secretary-General of Organisation mondiale de la francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo.

Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana recorded the highest number with 20, 11 and 9 people respectively.

The list, said Prince Akpah, the Managing Director of Avance Media, focused on women who are leading various initiatives across the continent and seeks to present them as role models for the younger generation.

He further noted that they were selected because of their incredible achievements as women and they deserve high recommendations among other female trailblazers in Africa.

The 24-year-old Namibia's Deputy Minister of ICT, Emma Theofelus is the youngest African to make the list.

Other powerful names on the continent such as Halima Dangote who is the Executive Director of Dangote Group, WHO's Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti and Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS' Executive Director are on the list.

The Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade is also among those named.

According to Avance Media, the 2020 list, which is the second of its kind, features a record of 75 new entrants.

