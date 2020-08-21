Cameroon: ASECNA Director General Position - Englebert Zoa Etundi Is Cameroon's Candidate

With over 30 years experience in civil aviation, his candidacy has been presented by government for the position of Director General of the African airspace management body.

Cameroon aspires through the candidacy of Englebert Zoa Etundi to occupy the position of Director General at the Agency for the Safety of Air Navigation in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA). Englebert Zoa Etundi whose candidacy Cameroon is presenting and soliciting the support of some African countries at the moment is Cameroon's Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Canada since 2008.

Englebert Zoa Etundi who holds a MSc. Degree from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom and is a Ph.D candidate at the Université du Québec à Montréal, was a member of the ICAO Council from 2008 to 2016 and during his tenure, he was First Vice-President of the Council, Vice-Chair of the AFI Plan, and Chair of ICAO Air Transport Committee.

As an expert in air navigation services, he has audited countries such as: Senegal, Central African Republic, Gabon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, Swaziland, Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Angola within the framework of civil aviation.

From October 2013 to October 2016, Englebert Zoa Etundi represented the Economic Community of Central Africa States (Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe) as Regional Representative to the ICAO Council.

Before serving at the international scene, he has served at the Civil Aviation Authority of Cameroon in different capacities such as Deputy Inspector General for Air Navigation Services, Deputy Director of Air Navigation Services Safety Oversight, Training Center Coordinator and World Bank Regional Aviation Safety Expert.

Cameroon's candidate will be competing with other candidates from Mauritania, Niger (present occupant of the position) and the Central Africa Republic. Elections are slated for September 14, 2020 in Dakar, Senegal.