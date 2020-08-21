Cameroon: Decentralised Cooperation - Plans for Councils to Benefit From Opportunities

The Inter-ministerial Committee of Decentralised Cooperation held a session in Yaounde on August 19, 2020.

The Inter-ministerial Committee of Decentralised Cooperation (CICOD) is working tooth and nail to enable Cameroon's Local and City Councils to benefit from the opportunities that Section 94 of the Law to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities offers them to establish partnerships with councils both at home and abroad to foster local development.

The Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam who is the chairperson of CICOD presided at its first session for 2020 in Yaounde on August 19, 2020. To enable councils benefit from the opportunities offered by decentralised cooperation, the members of the Committee had as main objectives to examine and validate the action plan for 2020 and above all validate the Decentralised Cooperation Guide. Minister Elanga Obam in the opening statement said the Guide is a powerful tool that council executives would use to seek and draw up decentralised cooperation agreements. He said 2019 was set aside to make decentralisation more effective by re-dynamising the activities of the committee and the year 2020 is placed under the sign of consolidating achievements.

He recalled the context of the holding of the session which is that of the COVID-19 pandemic that has delayed the holding of the meetings, though the Technical Secretariat was permanently at work. The August 19 session, was therefore topical as it has to give the green light for effective carrying out of activities for 2020. Mr Elanga Obam called on the committee to re-programme activities whose initial execution was retarded due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. One of the key activities would be to organise workshops previewed for the 10 regions of the country to enable decentralisation stakeholders better appropriate the Law to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities and the Decentralised Cooperation Guide. The workshops, he said, would also enable the different stakeholders of local authorities to master ways to better conceive and execute in an optimal manner actions that would contribute to cooperation agreements.

Considering the progressive relaxation of restrictive measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister Elanga Obam encouraged council authorities to envisage travels that will enable them benefit from the opportunities offered by decentralised cooperation