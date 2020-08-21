Cameroon: CHAN 2021 - Preparations Reach High Gear

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education visited the different sites in Yaounde earmarked for the competition yesterday, August 19, 2020.

Barely four months from now Cameroon will host the sixth edition of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN). The competition which was originally slated for March was pushed forward to January 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. With the time left, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi who doubles as the President of the Local Organising Committee of the 2021 African Nations Championship, visited the different sites in Yaounde earmarked to host the continental football bonanza. The Minister was accompanied by the Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea.

The purpose of the visit was for the Minister to accelerate work in the sites and to ensure that the stadiums will be ready for action in January 2021. The Minister's visit began at the Olembe Stadium where he was received by the officials of the Magil construction company in charge of the construction. Minister Mouelle Kombi had a working session with the officials of Magil Construction before having a guided tour of the sports facility. The Olembe Stadium may not be retained for the CHAN but the two annex stadiums will serve as training grounds for the tournament. The Minister used the opportunity to inspect work at the main stadium, annex stadiums, the beautified presidential tribune, dressing rooms, press stand, sample hotel rooms, among others.

Narcisse Mouelle Kombi equally visited the commercial centre, the cinema hall where doors are being put and the division of stores is already going on. The annex stadiums are completed with the sound and lighting system in place. Work is going on now for construction of metallic barrier around the annex stadiums. In the main stadium, the turf is green, numbering of the seats is going on, loudspeakers are now operational, toilets are being fixed and dressing rooms are ready and waiting for equipment. Work is going on the athletics track and workers say tarring of the track will begin on September 1, 2020.

The Olembe Project Manager, Marc Debandt said as compared to the last visit of the Minister work has improved immensely. He said work is going on with lighting installations and audio installations in the main stadium. He said what is left is the playground, the finishing of the athletics track, the presidential tribune and the entrances. He said Eneo and Camwater have assured that their installations will begin in the days ahead. He assured that the work will be finished by the end of the year. Minister Mouelle Kombi also visited the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium in Mfandena, the BEAC Sports Complex and the Ngoa-Ekele Stadium in Yaounde. He visited the BEAC Stadium to ensure that the recent renovation works meet CAF's requirements as the stadium could likely substitute the Ngoa-Ekele Stadium which is now a COVID-19 centre.