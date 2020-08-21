Cameroon: Police - Mutengene Graduates 643 Fresh Officers

The National Police Boss, Martin Mbarga Nguele, was on hand to officiate at the passing out ceremony strictly in-doors in their campus yesterday August 19, 2020.

It was in strict respect of the Covid-19 mitigating rules instructed by Government that some 643 fresh policemen and women passed out of the police training centre in Mutengene (Tiko Sub-Division) of Fako Division in the South West Region yesterday (19 August, 2020). Among them were 461 cadet officers and 182 Police Constables.

The successful graduates included 104 female cadet officers and six female constables. On the honour roll was a certain Flore (female) who graduated with the highest average mark of 15.85 on 20.

On hand to preside over the event that remained solemn and void of crowds was the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguele. He was flanked by his wife, Philomene, South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai, a representative of the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Nganko Firmin Daniel, who is also Charge de Mission at the Presidency. Also witnessing the event was the Mayor of Tiko, Chief Peter Ikome Mesoso.

The eye-opener of yesterday's event was the fact that most of the Cadet Police Officers are holders of University Degrees. The details are such that forty-eight of the cadet Officers are holders of the Master's Degree, 86 First Degrees, 38 BTS, 4 HND and 155 GCE Advanced Level or Baccalaureate for a competitive entrance requiring only the GCE Ordinary Level or the BEPC for Cadet Officers and the first School Leaving Certificate for Constables. Among the Constables are two Master's Degrees, five First Degrees and 37 Baccalaureate or GCE Advanced Level.

According to the Mutengene training Centre Director, training was done in both character and know-how, in theory and in practice. That is why 24 had to repeat the course; two women who got pregnant were suspended till they give birth and regrettably three of the trainees died during the training.

The profile of the graduates signals better days for the Cameroon police force which now enjoys higher academic qualifications expected to produce more valuable public security, judiciary investigation, intelligence, frontier checks, maintenance of law and order and traffic control. They were all formed in these domains, which augur for State sovereignty as testified by their trainers.