Cameroon: Bamenda - Minat's Crime-Check Measures Topical

Population sizes up the heights and depths of the Ministerial decision meant to give peace and security a chance.

The highs and lows of the August 18,2020 decision by the Minister of Territorial Administration (MINAT), stressing that the sales and purchase of machetes and some categories of iron rods is henceforth subject to authorisation by competent authorities is very topical on the streets and public places in Bamenda. The decision, inspired by the recent surge in crime wave in the regions, blamed on the use of machetes to kill and the use of iron rods to fabricate local explosives that kill, destroy and spread fear is on most lips. At press time, it was business as usual in Banenda's construction material shops while the population is still scratching their hair to discover measures to enforce the MINAT decision.

The North West region is largely agrarian with machetes crucial for daily use in clearing farms. The Regional Delegate for Agriculture and Rural Development, Fuchi Thomas acknowledges that it is a difficult decision for farmers who need cutlasses as a major instrument for the cultivation of farms. Fuchi Thomas however, argues that the security of farmers is a priority and advices them to make do with machetes which they have because the MINAT decision is temporal and meant to give peace and security a chance.

Away from farmers and the business community, the General Manager of the North West Development Authority (MIDENO), Matoyah Cletus Anye told Cameroon Tribune that the decision which requires clearance from competent authorities to purchase machetes and some category of iron rods is a measure to check the use of some farm inputs and building materials for dangerous activities. The General Manager said the measure is all about encouraging farmers and the population to be on the safe side, considering the times with violence not helping matters. It is against this backdrop that Matoyah Cletus Anye advised the population to respect the MINAT decision which promotes peace, security and a return to normalcy in the North West and South West regions.