Burkina Faso - Opposition Signs Presidential Election Coalition

The agreement is aimed at putting up a strong campaign against incumbent President Roch Marc Kabore.

Eight presidential candidates (from political and independent parties) and 22 political parties have decided to pull together ahead of the November 22, 2020 Presidential election. The signing of the agreement, described as "historic" by the parties, took place on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Ouagadougou in a large mobilization of supporters, each dressed in the image of his candidate or party.

Among the political figures are, leader of the opposition Zéphirin Diabre of the UPC, Eddie Komboïgo of the CDP, Gilbert Noël Ouédraogo of the ADF / RDA, Kadré Désiré Ouédraogo of the Agir Ensemble Movement, former Prime Minister Yacouba Isaac Zida. The signatories are a blend of candidates who already have experience for presidential elections and those making their first step, such as Kadré Désiré Ouédraogo and Eddie Komboïgo, presidents of Agir Ensemble movement and CDP respectively.

The agreement, which they say, "Is To Save Burkina Faso" is intended to be a convergence of views and values. By this act, the parties therefore decide to support any one of theirs who would arrive in the second round (in the November 22, 2020 presidential election). In the event that two signatory candidates meet in the second round, each party is free to support the one of its choice.

In this spirit too, if a candidate from this coalition is elected to the presidency, he obliges himself to manage state power with the other forces that have contributed in his election. The agreement also includes bodies and organs to ensure the effective implementation of the terms of the accord.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, opposition leader Zéphirin Diabré said, the agreement was "historic" and would enable "the writing of a new chapter", according to AFP news agency. He added that, the agreement lays the foundations for very close cooperation between the opposition political parties not only for the November 2020 elections, but also with a view to managing Burkina Faso beyond the elections".