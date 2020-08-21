Cameroon: A Sector Worth Upholding

opinion

The ravaging effects of the COVID-19 have incidentally brought back the dark experiences of the 2016 avian flu epizooty. Whereas the flu resulted into the administration inadvertently taking very undesirable measures including the complete ban on the sale of chicken in Bafoussam, and the whole of Mifi and Koung-khi Divisions, where two outbreaks of avian flu were diagnosed, the case of the COVID-19 seems to be different. There hasn't been any direct ban on the sale of the precious birds but the impact remains telling. The barrier measures taken to contain the pandemic are having a toll on the poultry sector known to account for 4 % of Cameroon's GDP. It equally plays an important role for both food security and employment. It provides income opportunities for urban and rural populations and with a share of 42 % of the total meat/poultry production. Recent studies by experts in the poultry sector already indicate a loss of over seven billion FCFA since the outbreak of the disease in Cameroon. As stated by the President of the "Interprofession avicole du Cameroun (Ipavic)", Francois Djonou, "The poultry industry has been seriously impacted by the coronavirus. At the start of the confinement, many chicks were destroyed, the price of eggs fell drastically, veterinary drugs were no longer sold... "

For such a sector as important as the poultry farming to be affected by the pandemic leaves no one indifferent. This explains the urgency for stakeholders to readjust their belts and take measures that could inevitably save the sector from collapse. The situation is so serious defying any questions that could be raised especially if they instead contribute in pulling back initiatives. The poultry sector remains an important sector in the country's economy and one which has successfully boosted the private sector creating enormous employment. This factor must be taken into consideration. This is where the real challenge is. Poultry farmers have for several years frowned at the administration for not doing much to boost their activities. This led to measures such as; the exoneration of taxes and customs duties on inputs, banning and stringent control of the importation of frozen chicken and provision of avenue for poultry farmers to acquire loans from the famous bank for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises.

The results as one would remember have been highly encouraging with the local market fully satisfying local demand. Frozen chicken had become a thing of the past and the prices of locally produced birds had dropped to affordable levels of the lowest class of Cameroonians. Chicken had almost ceased from being an ostentatious good. The closing of restaurants and suspension of public ceremonies reducing participation to not more than 50 people have been having a toll on the sector. The big question now is, can the situation be reversed at this particular moment? The administration has been aware of these difficulties and that explains why the Prime Minister announced relaxing measures in a bid to contain the shocks therein. Poultry farming remains one of the key sector worth preserving.

