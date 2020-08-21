Gambia: AGSC Distributes Face Masks in Kafuta

Association for the Support of Grassroots Communities, a local charity based in Kafuta on Sunday distributed more than 500 facemasks to women, elders and children as part of a broader move to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

It could be recalled that the recent spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has prompted government to put in place new measures, which includes compulsory wearing of facemasks in public places to stem its spread.

Presenting the items, Musa Kanteh, president of the Association for the Support of Grassroots Communities, said the move is part of the organization's campaign to curb the spread of coronavirus in the community.

Balla Musa Darboe, Councilor of Kafuta Ward said the distribution of face masks among people in the community would greatly help in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He thus urged people to use facemasks especially when in public places or gatherings.

He equally thanked the Association for the service that they are rendering to the community.

"On behalf of the people of Ward Kafuta and the entire nation, we thank you for the service you are rendering to the people of Kafuta. You are doing a great job and we really appreciate it well and am advising you to continue with this good work that you are doing."

Councilor Darboe equally appealed to other donors and philanthropists to aid the village health centre.