Gambia: The Rural Child Gives Face Masks to Vendors, Children and Police

Women vendors at Mandinaba market, children and the community's police station have benefited from a significant face mask donation on Monday by The Rural Child; a registered charity based in Mandinaba.

The donation is part of the organisation's efforts to minimize the community transmission of the virus that is causing panic around the world.

The virus' contraction is increasing in The Gambia with majority of the confirmed cases being through community transmission.

"This is our part of contribution to ensure that community transmission of the virus is addressed by providing and encouraging the wearing of facemasks," the organisation's health officer, Mamudou Sumbundou said at the distribution.

He said Mandinaba women vendors became their main concern due to their daily contacts with travelers who usually buy fruits and other food items from them.

Mr Sumbundou reminded the women, police and children that Coronavirus is real and they must ensure that they adhere to recommended precautionary measures, which include regular wearing of face masks to control its spread.

The organisation's coordinator, Amadou Jallow said the virus has now changed the ways of life around the world, claiming thousands of lives on daily basis.

He assured the beneficiaries that they would continue to play their part in the fight against the virus, calling for partnership and support to help rural communities in the control of community transmission.

Mr Jallow said their main focus is child empowerment and protection, women and youth empowerment, human rights promotion and community development in rural Gambia, saying rural communities need support in understanding the Coronavirus and how to protect themselves and others.

He equally thanked the Bottrop Project for supporting them with the face masks.

Secretary, Alhagie Jassey observed that the women vendors need support especially in this period as they have direct daily contact with food and people from different parts of the country and even beyond.

Station officer of Mandinaba Police Station thanked the organisation for providing face masks to them, saying this will empower them to effectively carryout their daily functions under protection.

