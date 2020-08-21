Gambia: Murder Case Transferred to High Court

20 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Dawda Faye

Magistrate Mam Samba of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court yesterday transferred the murder case involving Amadou John to the High Court. He has been charged with murder contrary to Section 187 of the Criminal Code.

Prosecutors alleged that on or about the 7th October, 2019, at Bakoteh Housing Estate in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, the accused, with malice aforethought, caused the death of one Alagie Bojang by beating him mercilessly.

Sub-Inspector Jammeh, who represented the Inspector General of Police, told the court that he was applying for the case to be transferred to the Special Criminal Division at the High Court in Banjul, as the offence charged carries life imprisonment if found guilty.

"By Legal Notice No. 13 of 2009 and Section 3, it gives exclusive jurisdiction to the Special Criminal Division. I therefore apply under Section 62 of the Criminal Procedure Code for a transfer," he submitted.

The defence counsel, Babucarr Secka, vehemently opposed the transfer of the case. He cited some authorities to support his argument.

Magistrate Mam Samba ruled that having heard both submissions and having considered the fact that the court does not have jurisdiction to try the case, it shall not enter into any details of the case, rather it shall transfer the matter to the High Court for want of jurisdiction.

"Thus the case is transferred and the accused is to be remanded," she told the court.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
I'm Still Alive! Nigerian Actor Baba Suwe Dismisses Death Rumours
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.