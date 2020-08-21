Gambia Confirms 14 Covid-19 Deaths

20 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

The Gambia's coronavirus death cases continue to increase as the Health Ministry recorded 14 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total causalities to 77, a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.4%.

Health officials say that the 14 deaths did not occur in a single day as sampling dates spanned from the 14th to the 17th August (14th- 6 samples; and 4 samples apiece for the 15th and 17th).

"Samples of all the 14 (13 males and 1 female) were collected posthumously. The maiden age, at death, of the cases (12 positives and 2 undetermined) is 61 years (range: 26 to 90 years)," according to the ministry.

The ministry added that 172 new cases were registered, taking the total confirmed covid-19 cases to 2,288. The ministry explains that this represents a 33% test positivity rate (172 out of 524 total tests performed)

"The median age of the new cases is 36 years (range: 2 months to 94 years). Twenty new discharges effected from the treatment centres, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 435 (19.0% recovery rate)."

Health officials confirmed the 524 (five hundred and twenty-four) new laboratory test results received from MRCG and NPHL, noting that of these, 11 new tests returned indeterminant.

They added that whereas 5 persons were newly taken into quarantine, 14 new discharges were made.

The country currently has 302 people in quarantine, 1,776 active cases, 198 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.4%.

In a related development, the World Bank Group has provided laptops, printers and other gadgets to the NPHL to support the implementation of e-surveillance.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health of yesterday reported 141 positive cases of covid-19, bringing total number of infections to 12,446; with 43 in serious condition, 7,877 recoveries, 258 deaths and 4 ,310 under treatment.

Read the original article on The Point.

