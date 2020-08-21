Gambia: Health Promotion Director Says Covid-19 Free Number Is Functional

20 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Yusupha Jobe

Director of Health Promotions and Education has confirmed full functionality of Covid-19 toll free number following reports and fury over it not being answered when called.

The (1025) Covid-19 toll free number was provided by the government to report Covid-19 case suspects. However, its current condition has attracted public anger as many complained their calls on the toll free number were never received.

Modou Njai, in an interview with The Point over the allegations stated that the toll free number has always been functional. He, however, admitted that the recent technical failure of the Africell and Qcell call lines had created a series of call difficulties for their subscribers to reach the 1025 toll free number.

"Yes it is true that we had experienced call difficulties of some GSM lines due to technical problems and this, I can assure you that, it has already been solved by PURA. So any time you have a suspect case of COVID-19 patients be sure that all lines are now functional to call."

"Also the accusation that our health response team does not pick calls is not true. You can just call and confirm it to yourself," he assured.

He further assured his ministry's unflinching dedication in responding to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, adding the government has already put in various measures to curb the rapid spread of the pandemic in the country.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.