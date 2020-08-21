Gambia: Health Promotion Director Says Covid-19 Free Number Is Functional

Director of Health Promotions and Education has confirmed full functionality of Covid-19 toll free number following reports and fury over it not being answered when called.

The (1025) Covid-19 toll free number was provided by the government to report Covid-19 case suspects. However, its current condition has attracted public anger as many complained their calls on the toll free number were never received.

Modou Njai, in an interview with The Point over the allegations stated that the toll free number has always been functional. He, however, admitted that the recent technical failure of the Africell and Qcell call lines had created a series of call difficulties for their subscribers to reach the 1025 toll free number.

"Yes it is true that we had experienced call difficulties of some GSM lines due to technical problems and this, I can assure you that, it has already been solved by PURA. So any time you have a suspect case of COVID-19 patients be sure that all lines are now functional to call."

"Also the accusation that our health response team does not pick calls is not true. You can just call and confirm it to yourself," he assured.

He further assured his ministry's unflinching dedication in responding to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, adding the government has already put in various measures to curb the rapid spread of the pandemic in the country.