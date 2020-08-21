Somalia: Somali Pirates in First Hijack Since 2017

20 August 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali pirates have hijacked a Panama-flagged ship, a regional official says, the first successful hijack since 2017.

The ship was travelling from the United Arab Emirates to Mogadishu port when it appeared to develop mechanical problems, said Musse Salah, the governor of Gardafu region in the semi-autonomous northern region of Puntland.

It was attacked by six pirates on Wednesday night, he said.

The number and nationality of the crew was unclear but discussions were under way to free them, he said.

At the height of their power in 2011, Somali pirates launched 237 attacks off the coast of Somalia, the International Maritime Bureau says, and held hundreds of hostages.

Attacks later sharply subsided, mainly because shipping firms implemented better security protocols including posting look-outs, sailing further away from Somalia and hiring private security.

International warships operating as part of a coalition also helped to drive down the number of attacks.

