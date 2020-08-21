Sudan: Deby and Al-Burhan Review Bilateral Relations and Peace in Sudan

20 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Um-Jaras — Chadian President, Idriss Deby received, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, in Um-Jaras, the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and the accompanied delegation.

The meeting discussed means for development of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Al-Burhan briefed Deby on the progress of the ongoing peace negotiations in Juba, appreciating the Chadian role in support of peace process , hosting for the Sudanese refugees and the cooperation between the two countries in regional and international forums.

President, Deby , on his turn, briefed the Head of the Sovereign Council on the development of the situation in Chad and the ongoing preparations for holding the general elections in Chad scheduled for the beginning of next year.

Lt-General Al-Burhan has earlier left for Chad left for Chad in official visit to hold talks with his Chadian counterpart dealing with the bilateral relations and issues of common interest.

