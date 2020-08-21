Kenya: EPL Returns Next Month for 2020/21 Season

20 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

After a three week break, the 2020/2021 English top-flight football competition, which arguably is the most popular league in Kenya, will get underway on September 21 with reigning champions Liverpool opening the defence of their title at home to newly promoted Leeds United.

In the other first round of fixtures, Arsenal take on Fulham in a London derby while Chelsea travel to Brighton.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham kick-off on home soil against Everton; Leicester go to midlands rivals West Brom, Sheffield United welcome Wolves to Bramall Lane, West Ham play host to Newcastle United and Crystal Palace entertain Southampton.

Manchester United and Manchester City, who were to face Burnley and Aston Villa respectively on the opening weekend, will see their games postponed on the back of their runs through to the latter stages of the Europa League and Champions League.

The league season traditionally starts in mid-August but was rescheduled owing to the stoppage caused by the coronavirus, which resulted in delays in completing the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool and Manchester City are considered favourites to win the title while the likes of Leeds and Fulham will be expected to fight relegation.

