Africa: Dr. Hamdouk Participates in AU Video-Conference Meeting

20 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, the Chairman of IGAD current session, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk participated, Thursday, in the 3th Au video-conference meeting on the impact of COVID-19 on Africa.

The meeting was chaired by the President of South Africa, the Chairman of current African Union session in the presence of the Presidents of Republic of Congo, Kenya, Gabon, Niger, Egypt, Chad, Rwanda and Foreign Ministers of Libya and Mozambique who represented their countries.

The South Africa President addressing the session greeted the African leaders for the great cooperation showed by their countries to combat the pandemic and its social, health and economic impact.

Dr. Hamdouk who delivered Sudan statement, congratulated the African leaders and Heads of governments on their cooperation in the battle, against COVID-19 and its destructive impacts on humanity.

He pointed out to the cooperation of IGAD countries which resulted in a unified and integrated plan, calling on the conferees to focus on IGAD Emergency Fund to support the poor, the refugees and the displaced to remove the impact of the pandemic.

