Sudan: Al-Burhan Returns Home

20 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan returned home, Thursday, concluding a short visit to Chad on the occasion of Chad's National Day.

Al-Burhan , in press statements before his departure, expressed support to Chad against the terrorist groups, pointing out that the visit touched on the situations in Central Africa Republic, and peace in Sudan, in addition to the spheres of joint cooperation in political and economic issues.

He expressed hope that Chad will play major role towards realization of peace in Sudan.

The Head of the SC thanked the Chadian President for assisting Sudan to secure the joint borders and contribute to development in the two countries.

He was received, at the airport by the SC Member, Lt-General, Ibrahim Jaber and the Secretary General of the SC, General, Mohammed Al-Ghali.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.