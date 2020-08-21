Sudan: Al-Burhan Returns Home

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan returned home, Thursday, concluding a short visit to Chad on the occasion of Chad's National Day.

Al-Burhan , in press statements before his departure, expressed support to Chad against the terrorist groups, pointing out that the visit touched on the situations in Central Africa Republic, and peace in Sudan, in addition to the spheres of joint cooperation in political and economic issues.

He expressed hope that Chad will play major role towards realization of peace in Sudan.

The Head of the SC thanked the Chadian President for assisting Sudan to secure the joint borders and contribute to development in the two countries.

He was received, at the airport by the SC Member, Lt-General, Ibrahim Jaber and the Secretary General of the SC, General, Mohammed Al-Ghali.