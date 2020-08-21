Sudan: Government and Movement Delegations Set Up Political Protocol Committee

20 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Delegations of the Transitional Government and the People's Movement/North finalized, Thursday, the review of the Political Protocol Paper and set up joint committee to make it ready for the initial signing.

The Mediation Team Member, Dhio Mattuk told reporters that in the end of the session, all the issues included in the paper were reviewed, except, one issue concerning the fund needed for the start of the implementation of the peace agreement between the two sides, adding that the Sudan Government delegation received the proposal for more consultation.

Commenting on the withdrawal of the People's Movement/ Norht,led by Al-Hilo, Mattuk pointed out that the mediation received a protest from the movement concerning the violations that take place , mainly, in the Nuba Mountains, affirming the necessity for the cessation of hostilities.

"The mediation is still adhering to the principle of stopping the violations with the mechanisms that enable it to monitor them" He stressed.

It is to be recalled that the Sudanese government delegation and the SPLM-North Al-Helo Movement resumed negotiations this morning, before the SPLM withdrew from the meeting and issued a statement later on its withdrawal from the negotiation session.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.