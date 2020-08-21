Sudan: Government and Movement Delegations Set Up Political Protocol Committee

Juba — The Delegations of the Transitional Government and the People's Movement/North finalized, Thursday, the review of the Political Protocol Paper and set up joint committee to make it ready for the initial signing.

The Mediation Team Member, Dhio Mattuk told reporters that in the end of the session, all the issues included in the paper were reviewed, except, one issue concerning the fund needed for the start of the implementation of the peace agreement between the two sides, adding that the Sudan Government delegation received the proposal for more consultation.

Commenting on the withdrawal of the People's Movement/ Norht,led by Al-Hilo, Mattuk pointed out that the mediation received a protest from the movement concerning the violations that take place , mainly, in the Nuba Mountains, affirming the necessity for the cessation of hostilities.

"The mediation is still adhering to the principle of stopping the violations with the mechanisms that enable it to monitor them" He stressed.

It is to be recalled that the Sudanese government delegation and the SPLM-North Al-Helo Movement resumed negotiations this morning, before the SPLM withdrew from the meeting and issued a statement later on its withdrawal from the negotiation session.