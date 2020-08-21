Namibia: No Shame in Showing Hard Work - Schlettwein

His decision to declare his wealth of N$15 million is not to boast to the public.

It was said by the minister of agriculture, water and land reform, Calle Schlettwein, that it is rewarding, as a public servant, to be transparent.

Schlettwein announced yesterday that he is worth N$15 million, an increase of about N$7 million from the figures he announced four years ago.

He told The Namibian yesterday that he believes in president Hage Geingob's motto that accountability plus transparency in politicians equals trust.

"I have nothing to hide. It's not about showing off. I have been transparent for all my life as a civil servant. It is rewarding," he said.

Schlettwein said he has no business interest.

"I believe that it is the right thing to do at a time when public trust in politicians is not good. The obligation is on us to show that we are transparent in what one owns," he said.

The minister said politicians should not be ashamed of what they have achieved honestly.

Schlettwein said his announcement was also prompted by Geingob's public declaration five years ago.

"He [Geingob] and the first lady did that and so did I as the then minister of finance. A new term of office has started for me as the minister of agriculture, water and land reform and I therefore again declare my assets and interests," he said.

The minister, known for his transparency and strong stance against corruption said auditing firm Stier & Vente verified his worth this year.

He says the growth in his assets was mainly due to the revaluation of his family house which went up by N$6,1 million. It is now valued at N$9,6 million - N$7,5 million for the main house and N$2,1 million for the apartment.

The minister said he renovated and extended his residence, hence the increase in value.

He said he increased his mortgage bond, used some of the funds from his Sanlam endowment policy, and a matured FNB flexi fixed deposit account investment to fund the extension and renovations.

Since the above did not entirely cover the costs, the minister said he also used N$600 000 from his salary and monthly pension benefit.

His Sanlam policy was terminated at N$526 000, while his FNB account had N$519 000 before it was liquidated. His mortgage bond now stands at N$1,8 million from N$119 000 in 2016.

Other than his multimillion-dollar house, the minister has now included his political office bearer's pension benefit currently at N$2,5 million, which was not covered in the declaration of 2016.

In addition to that, the minister says he also saved part of his salary and inflation added N$500 000 to his household goods collection.

Schlettwein says he has also been saving and reinvesting a part of his personal salary which contributed to the increase of his net assets.

Schlettwein announced five years ago that he owed five insured vehicles whose retail value was N$48 100; N$106 000; N$82 800; N$64 100 and N$284 080.

His household goods' insured value was N$1,1 million.

He had a flat at Swakopmund worth N$923 880, and a house in Klein Windhoek valued at N$3,5 million.

Schlettwein also revealed how he acquired his wealth since starting off as a researcher in the water affairs department in 1980 as a fresh master's degree holder.