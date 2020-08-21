Africa: Namibia to Host Africa Water Talks Next Year

NAMIBIA will host the eighth Africa Water Week conference next year to discuss Africa's water challenges.

The conference will be convened by the African Ministers' Council on Water (Amcow) in conjuction with the African Union Commission.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, says the conference will be held from 8 to 12 February 2021.

The conference represents a political commitment at the highest level with over 1 000 participants from governments, regional institutions, international partners, civil society and the media from all over the world and in particular Africa, to discuss and collectively seek solutions to Africa's water and sanitation challenges.

Amcow was formed in 2002 in Abuja, Nigeria, primarily to promote cooperation, security, social and economic development and poverty eradication through effective management of the continent's water resources and provision of water supply.

At its eleventh Ordinary Session of the African Union held in Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egypt, heads of state commited to accelerating the achievement of water and sanitation goals in Africa, and mandated Amcow to develop and follow up an implementation strategy for these commitments.

Africa Water Week is held biannually in keeping with the decision of Amcow to institutionalise the conference to build momentum on achieving the 2025 Africa Water Vision.

This is in line with Amcow's belief that adequate and equitable access to water and sanitation makes a critical contribution to Africa's progress in achieving sustainable development.