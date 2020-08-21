Kenya: I Didn't Order the Arrests of Three Senators, CS Matiang'i Says

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i Wednesday denied ordering the arrest of three senators to frustrate lawmakers opposed to the controversial revenue-sharing formula.

Dr Matiang'i also denied calling the senators in an attempt to influence them to vote in a particular way.

"I am not interested in the outcome of the vote on the formula. It is not under my docket," the CS said when he appeared before the Senate Committee on National Security to explain the circumstances that led to the arrest of senators Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) and Christopher Langat (Bomet) on Monday, triggering widespread condemnation.

Journalists were barred from covering the proceedings by the committee chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.

Dignity of Senate

The lawmakers had complained that the arrests violated the dignity of the Senate and demanded that Dr Matiang'i, Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Directorate of Criminal Investigations head George Kinoti appear before the committee.

Police officers laid siege at the Nairobi homes of the three senators and arrested them.

The lawmakers were then driven to their home counties where they recorded statements.

They were later freed without being charged for anything.

The manner in which the arrests were carried out infuriated many Kenyans who accused the Executive of using police to undermine the dignity of the Senate.

Arrests routine

Addressing journalists after his appearance in Parliament, Dr Matiang'i said the arrests were routine.

He added that the senators had previously refused to honour summons by police.

"We arrest more than 200 people for various crimes daily. If the senators had shown up earlier, there would be no hullabaloo," the minister said.

"Senator Lelegwe was told to show up in Samburu he declined, saying we should send DCI officers to his house in Nairobi."

On not showing up at the Senate on Monday, Dr Matiang'i said the letter reached his office at 3.15pm, more than two hours after the time he was to be meeting the lawmakers.

"We are the most responsive Ministry to Parliament. I have always shown up when called. When I can't do so, I send the Chief Administrative Secretary," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When the issue was brought to my attention, I was in Karen with the Inspector-General of Police for a function."

Revenue formula

The arrest of the three reduced the numbers on the side opposed to the government-backed formula, whittling down momentum and the leading to the eventual adjournment of the House in an attempt to get a consensus.

"The arrests were malicious. It was not a coincidence," Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr reportedly told Mr Mutyambai while insisting to know who gave the order.

"I cannot direct the Inspector-General of Police. He also knows his mandate," Dr Matiang'i said.

Mr Mutyambai said the source of the order could not be divulged because the matter is still being investigated.

"It was a normal operation and there was no malice. It was just a coincidence," Mr Mutyambai said.