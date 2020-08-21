Kenya: Ruto's Running Mate Headache as Allies Maintain a Low Profile

Deputy President William Ruto and Bidco Africa chairman Vimal Shah, right, during the official opening of Bidco Industrial Park in Ruiru, Kiambu County, July 25, 2019.

Deputy President William Ruto and his campaign advisers are racking their brains on who to pick as his running mate, with national appeal and the number of votes likely to be brought to the table among the top considerations.

Keen to ensure his first stab at the presidency is successful, the Nation understands that the team is seeking a person who is strong enough to run for the top office and who commands a political constituency that's large enough to boost their candidate's chances.

Another crucial decision the team is grappling with is the party to use for the presidential race.

Lost national influence

DP Ruto was initially said to be keen on a running mate from the Mount Kenya region or Western, but his targets have since decamped, lost national influence or fallen out of favour.

The Nation understands that the DP's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has already given its opinion on possible candidates. Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said negotiations and consultations were ongoing, but no name had been settled on yet.

"Because we're trying to dismantle ethnic mobilisation, having chosen to drive a national agenda, region of birth for the suitable candidate is not a strength. So far, the position has not been offered to anyone," Dr Khalwale said.

In Mount Kenya, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru's name had been fronted before she fell out with the DP and established herself on the Handshake side, right next to his bitter foe, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjiuri, who recently formed The Service Party, has also been mentioned.

Not of much help

Analysts, however, think Mr Kiunjuri would not be of much help to the DP if President Kenyatta--who has all but confirmed he might renege on his promise to back the DP for the top job in 2022--stamps his authority.

In Western, the DP was said to have been eyeing Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi. So rife were the talks of a Ruto-Musalia ticket that the surprise resignations of Barrack Muluka and Eliud Owalo from ANC were quickly linked to a bid by the DP to woo the former deputy prime minister. Mr Mudavadi has rubbished these claims.

Wednesday, his deputy in the party, Lugari MP Ayub Savula, said Mr Mudavadi remains the ANC's undisputed flag bearer.

"We resolved to dissociate ourselves from Ruto and we're fully behind Mudavadi's 2022 candidature as we cooperate with President Kenyatta's administration," Mr Savula told the Nation.

At the Coast, the Ruto brigade, led by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, is raring to form a new party. Yesterday, Ms Jumwa was non-committal on whether the party would work with the DP and produce a running mate for him.

A state of quagmire

Political analyst Herman Manyora says the DP remains in a state of quagmire as political bigwigs are allied to President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga's Handshake team.

"Any association with Ruto comes at a high cost. The biggest challenge he has is the pariah status he's being pushed into. The system is making it very difficult for people to want to work with him," Prof Manyora says.

He argues that the DP is also in a dilemma as the vote-rich Mount Kenya region is also making demands for the running mate position "despite their vote not being guaranteed because of the President Kenyatta factor."

"First there are intra-region wars in Mount Kenya pitting the Eastern side--Meru, Embu and Mbeere--against Central Kenya, with each region demanding the running-mate slot."

Former National Assembly Majority Chief Whip and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, a Ruto ally, told the Nation Wednesday that Western is keen on at least two top positions in the "coming Ruto administration".

Many options

The DP's de facto spokesperson--Jubilee deputy secretary-general and Soy MP Caleb Kositany -- Wednesday said the DP's camp has many options for running mate and a decision will be made towards the end of next year. He denied claims that Mr Mudavadi's name had been discussed.

"At the moment, we can't disclose our options but I can confirm they're very many and they are definitely Kenyans. We will settle on the best option at the right time next year," he said.

Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama said choosing a running mate is the least of the DP's concerns.

"Once you have a presidential candidate, looking for running mate is not a problem and, furthermore, we still have two years to go. Why should we be sweating to look for a deputy now?

"What we're trying to build now is a team that will be capable of producing leaders everywhere in this country," the former co-chair of the Nasa steering committee said, adding, they're confident of bagging the Mount Kenya vote.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Central has not put a condition for them to vote for Ruto. We're up to the task and enjoy the support of elected and non-elected leaders, while our opponents led by Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi even lack a clear flag bearer for 2022," he said.

Consistently supportive

Mr Washiali said they want someone who operates above board, is transparent, accountable and has been consistently supportive of the DP's agenda as his possible running mate.

Leaders across the country have been hesitant to openly show their support for the DP.

In the wake of the threats, most Ruto allies have chosen to keep a low profile, a fact that has put a damper on his campaigns.

Prof Manyora said this is a challenge for Ruto as "no serious leader with national support has so far shown interest in working with him as a deputy".

Mr Muthama, however, insists that nothing stops him, "Boni Khalwale, Omar Hassan, a member of the Kuria community or even a Rendille from becoming Ruto's running mate".

"We know we're winning the election and have the support of Kenyans," he said.