Kenya: Yassin Juma Out of Ethiopian Police Station - Ministry

20 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has moved Kenyan journalist Collins Juma Osemo, also known as Yassin Juma, to a government-managed isolation facility.

This comes days after the Ethiopian Attorney General ordered his release from custody.

"Kenya Embassy in Ethiopia has managed to assist Collins Juma Osemo alias Yassin Juma, Kenyan journalist arrested in Ethiopia, to move to government manage isolation facility after he tested positive to Covid-19 at Sostegna police station where he was held until yesterday," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It also comes days after Mr Juma penned an emotional letter protesting his illegal detention in the neighbouring country.

More follows...

