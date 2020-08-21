Nigerian Soldiers Kill Three Bandits, Arrest 10 Suspects, Rescue 10 Kidnapped Victims - Official

21 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The troops of "Operation Sahel Sanity" have killed three bandits and arrested over 10 suspected bandits and informants during clearance operations at various bandits' enclaves in Katsina and Zamfara.

Benard Onyeuko, a brigadier general and Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, said in a statement on Thursday in Katsina.

"On Aug. 16, the troops conducted clearance operation in some identified bandit's enclaves in Dumburum forest.

"During the operation, the troops neutralised three bandits and recovered one AK 47 rifle, two empty AK 47 rifle magazines and 127 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition," Mr Onyeuko said.

He said that the troops similarly conducted clearance operations in different places within the two states.

He further said that the places where the operations were conducted include Bagaga, Yarmalamai, Munhaye, Bena, Unguwar-tsamiya, Unguwar-Malama-Rama, Yadi and Tudun-Ali.

According to Mr Onyeuko, the troops succeeded in rescuing about 10 kidnapped victims during the operations.

He added that clearance operations were conducted between August 15 and Aug. 19,

Mr Onyeuko assured people of the Northwest of troops' commitment to the safety of lives and property within the zone.

He urged the people to continue to avail the troops with information that would assist in the clearance operations.

(NAN)

