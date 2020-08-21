Zimbabwe: Tigere's Stock Continues to Shine With New Deal At Azam

WARRIORS fringe player, Never Tigere, has been given a new and improved contract by ambitious Tanzanian outfit Azam.

The midfielder, who joined the club in December last year on a one-year deal, has impressed the team's hierarchy in the last few months.

Club chief executive, Abdulkarim Nurdin, yesterday told The Herald Tigere, whose contract was set to expire in December, will now be with the club until 2023.

Azam's Romanian coach, Aristica Cioaba, recommended the contract extension to ensure the Zimbabwean remains part of the team.

Tigere believes Azam will give him the right platform to flourish, after scoring six goals, since he joined them during second half of last season.

"I will not try and rate myself, as of now, because I believe there is still a lot that I can do," he said. "But, getting this contract extension means that the people here are appreciating my contributions to the team.

"This is something that I will not take lightly and I will do my best to try and reach my full potential.

"The new season is starting next month and I cannot wait."

Tigere's performance, in his first season in Tanzania, has triggered excitement in the country's top-flight league.

Sources said he was on the radar of giants Simba SC.

But, Azam acted swiftly to tie him down before his contract expires in December.

The new development also means Tigere's earnings will double, with effect from this month.

"I am delighted, on behalf of Tigere, because this new deal must have come as a surprise to him," said his agent George Deda.

"I am sure he did not expect it but the club said they did not want to wait until his current deal expires.

"What it means is that his contract has improved two-fold, with effect from this month. I am happy for him, he has been in good form, for both club and country. My prayer, and wish, is that he continues to improve to become a better player."

The contract extension comes just a few days after Azam signed another Zimbabwean, Prince Dube, from Highlanders.

The club are also home to another Zimbabwean player, Bruce Kangwa.

They also had Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Francisco Zekumbawire and Donald Ngoma on their books. Nurdin said the club had always valued the input Zimbabwean players put into their team. "We are happy to look to Zimbabwe for players because their attitude is good," he said.

"We had two guys here and they have been excellent, on and off the pitch, and that made us want to look for more of such good players.

"That is why we brought Prince and now Tigere has got an extension.

"He is a good player, well-disciplined and I think he deserved it. Of course, we are building our team for the coming season and we hope for better fortunes.

"We want to win the championship and also fight for every silverware on offer."

Azam are hoping to challenge champions Simba and record 27-time league title winners, Young Africans, when the new season starts on September 6. The club finished the 2019-20 campaign without silverware.

They completed the season in third place, with 70 points, 18 fewer than winners Simba SC, and two behind second-placed Yanga.

The team also failed to retain their FA Cup title to stand a chance of representing the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Last season they were knocked out by Zimbabwean side, Triangle.