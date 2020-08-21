Tanzania: Most Ministers Pass NEC Vet, Ready for Race

MOST current cabinet ministers and their deputies who sought Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) nomination to vie for Parliamentary seats emerged victorious in the final approval process vetting by the party's National Executive Committee ( NEC).

The Ministers, who won in the CCM primaries, included those who again ascended to the ministerial posts after being nominated by President John Magufuli in 2015.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa was an exemplary in the race, where he emerged the sole contestant in his Ruangwa constituency in Lindi region.

On Thursday, the premier was approved by the committee in their Dodoma headquarter meeting.

Speaker of the Parliament, Mr Job Ndugai, who was seeking re-nomination for the Kongwa constituency in Dodoma region won after gathering a whopping 850 votes, while his Deputy Dr Tulia Ackson was also declared the winner in Mbeya Urban constituency after scooping 843 votes out of 885, an equivalent to 96 per cent.

Some of the ministers who were appointed as MPs by President John Magufuli in 2015 and decided to seek nominations again, included the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango and Minister for Education, Science andTechnology, Professor Joyce Ndalichako (Kasulu Urban).

Minister for Water, Professor Makame Mbarawa Mnyaa, who earlier sought to carry the party flag for presidential polls in the Zanzibar, but lost to Hussein Ali Mwinyi, also won CCM nomination.

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Mr William Lukuvi also won in primaries and subsequently won party endorsement, to run for Isimani parliamentary seat after collecting 453 votes.

Other ministers who sailed through, included outgoing Kisarawe MP, Selemani Jafo who is the Minister of State, President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government after getting 588 votes out of 601.

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr Japhet Hasunga (Vwawa) scooped 552 votes. Minister for Minerals, Mr Dotto Biteko emerged the winner in the primaries by getting 555 votes in Bukombe constituency, Geita region.

The Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Luhaga Mpina got 316 votes in Kisesa constituency.

In Kigamboni constituency, former Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Faustine Ndugulile was approved by NEC after having garnered 190 votes against Mr Paul Makonda, the former Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, who received 122 votes.

The Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Ms Jenista Mhagama ranked the Peramiho constituency polls with 845 votes, while the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Damas Ndumbaro (Songea Urban) emerged victorious with 315 votes.

The Minister of State in Vice- President's Office Union (Environment) Mr Mussa Zungu scooped 148 votes against 103 of the former Ilala District Commissioner Ms Sophia Mjema and was approved to run for the seat.

The Minister for Industry and Trade, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, was the choice of the ruling party for Karagwe constituency. The Deputy Minister for Water, Mr Juma Aweso will represent the party in Pangani constituency.

The Deputy Minister of State, Vice-President's Office, Mr Mussa Sima has been nominated to vie in Singida Urban.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture Mr Hussein Bashe was the choice for the party in Nzega constituency, Tabora region, however, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe (Kyela) lost in the primaries.

For Zanzibar, the Minister for Constitution and Justice, Khamis Juma Maalim lost in the opinion polls for Pangawe constituency as it was the case with the Minister for Information, Tourism and Antiquities, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, former Tanzanian Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Ms Saada Mkuya (Kikwajuni).

Some bigwigs, who were displaced included the former Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Kangi Lugola (Mwibara), Mr Juma Nkamia (Chemba), Mr William Ngeleja (Sengerema), Dr Raphael Chegeni (Busega), Ms Mary Nagu (Hanang') and Ms Ritha Mlaki (Special Seats).

The list also highlighted former Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Charles Kitwanga who was ousted by former Manyara Regional Commissioner, Mr Alexander Mnyeti in Misungwi, Mwanza and former Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Professor Jumanne Maghembe who was beaten by Anania Thadayo in Mwanga constituency.

The former Tabora RC, Mr Aggrey Mwanri who retired just before the primaries in Siha constituency lost to the Deputy Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Mr Godwin Mollel, who had earlier on crossed from the main opposition party CHADEMA to CCM and won in a by-election for the same constituency.