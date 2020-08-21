Tanzania: Eight Ex-Opposition MPs, Force to Reckon With in CCM Clout

AT least eight Members of the 11th Parliament, who defected to Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) from opposition, have made it in the list of cadres of the ruling party, and would hence, vie for the legislative seat in the coming general election.

They entered the House in 2015 with opposition ticket, and later crossed to CCM, where they were given a chance to represent their constituencies in the Parliament.

The list that was made public by the CCM's Secretary for Publicity and Ideology, Mr Humphrey Polepole cited Dr Godwin Mollel of Siha constituency, Kilimanjaro region who is also the deputy minister for Health, Community Development Gender, Elderly and Children.

Dr Mollel, who in 2015 was elected the MP for Siha Constituency on Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) ticket, crossed to CCM in December 2017, before he was re-elected to represent the area in the parliament. He was appointed the deputy minister in May this year.

The Deputy Minister of State, President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PoRALG) Mr Mwita Waitara has been nominated to vie for Tarime Rural Constituency, Mara region.

In the 11th House, Mr Waitara served the Ukonga Constituency in Dar es Salaam as their MP on Chadema ticket from 2015 to 2018, before he defected to CCM where he was also reelected as the area legislator, before President John Magufuli appointed him the PoRALG deputy minister in November 2018.

Another former opposition lawmaker who has been nominated by CCM's NEC is David Silinde of Tunduma in Songwe region.

Between 2010- 2015, Mr Silinde was the Tunduma MP on Chadema ticket, and in the 11th Parliament he was elected the Momba MP on the same party.

Mr Silinde announced the decision to join CCM in May this year, to support the effort(s) that the government was taking on bringing development in the country, saying he was not in favour of the decisions that were made by his former party, Chadema.

In the CCM primaries, Mr Silinde picked the nomination forms for Tunduma constituency where he emerged the first runner after pocketing 118 votes behind Aden Mwakyonde who got 250 votes.

The outgoing Ukerewe MP in Mwanza region, Joseph Mkundi has been re-nominated after serving the constituency on CCM ticket from 2018 after he defected from Chadema, where he was the member of the National Assembly.

Ms Pauline Gekul, the outgoing MP for Babati constituency, Manyara region who in the 2015 general election was elected on Chadema ticket before she resigned and joined CCM in 2018, has made it in the just released list.

Another one is the former Liwale MP, in Lindi region Mr Zuberi Kuchauka who in 2015 was elected a member of legislature on the Civic United Front (CUF) ticket but during the proceedings of the 11th House, joined the CCM camp before he was re-elected for the seat.

The National Executive Committee of the ruling party has also retained the name of Mr Cecil Mwambe, who was the Ndanda MP-Mtwara region on Chadema ticket but defected to CCM earlier this year.

The list also has the Tandahimba MP, Mtwara region on CUF ticket, Mr Katani Katani who crossed to CCM in February this year.

Despite that he didn't return to the Parliament to conclude his five year tenure because there was no election held, Mr Katani has made it to the list released by Mr Polepole in Dodoma.