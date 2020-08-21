South Africa: 195 More People Die of Covid-19 in SA

Rowan Pybus/MSF
The now closed Khayelitsha Field Hospital developed by MSF to support the nearby Khayelitsha District Hospital to cope with the pressures of peak COVID-19 transmission in the Western Cape (file photo).
21 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 12 618 after 195 people succumbed to the respiratory disease on Thursday.

Of the additional fatalities, 83 are from Gauteng, 36 from KwaZulu-Natal, 26 from the Eastern Cape, 25 from Free State, 13 from Western Cape and 12 from Limpopo.

Also, there are now 599 940 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country after 3 880 infections were identified.

The provinces with the highest burden of Coronavirus include Gauteng with 202 955 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal 108 080, Western Cape 103 616 and Eastern Cape 84 586.

Free State has 33 665 cases, North West 23 868, Mpumalanga 22 459, Limpopo 12 086 and Northern Cape 8 575.

Fifty cases are still unknown.

"The recoveries now stand at 497 169 which translates to a recovery rate of 82%," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The data is based on the tests 3 480 283 tests conducted to date of which 24 612 were done since the last report.

Worldwide, there are 22 256 220 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 782 456 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.

