Namibia: Help Entrepreneurs Grow the Economy

ACROSS THE COUNTRY venturing into business is becoming an enticing income-generating option for Namibians of all ages.

This is not to say that every Namibian who starts a small business will be a success story. They need help to become an Aupa Frans Indongo of the future.

Make no mistake, entrepreneurship is not for the faint-hearted and there will be many casualties along the way.

It will be a costly mistake for the starry-eyed who recklessly borrowed to start an enterprise, but do not possess the tenacity and determination to do so in a competitive business environment.

Namibia has an open market economy where competition comes from local and foreign-owned businesses.

Those who dream that being in business is a walk in the park are in for a rude awakening. They will learn the hard way just how testing it really is, mentally, and given the long working hours, even physically.

Later, when already on their entrepreneurial journey, newbies will soon discover that entering the business arena takes guts. That staying in business requires commitment and determination to an extent never even imagined.

Where does the challenge and grind, that frustration and resultant exasperation, begin for Namibia's entrepreneurs?

Well, it already starts early, from the outset with the registering of a business.

The cost alone is off-putting, set aside the bureaucracy and red tape. Many enquiry counters are to be found at public sector institutions, but there is a dearth of help desks - a knowledgeable and helpful official to guide the newcomer through that bureaucratic maze.

If the desire is to remain in business, even to scale or grow the enterprise, it will mean complying with many annual statutory requirements. There will be returns to be lodged accompanied by more paperwork and bureaucracy.

Oh, and of course fees or levies to pay. That is on top of corporate tax paid on profits generated and value added tax paid against just about everything else, including rental, communication costs and utilities.

Entrepreneurs are a very special breed of individuals who are much needed in import-dependent Namibia.

Still in denial or doubtful about just how little is made locally and how much of the merchandise is imported?

Just enter any retailer at a shopping mall, or one operating in town, or village, be it a purveyor of foodstuff, fresh vegetables and beverages, a clothing and footwear outfitter, or a seller of basic furniture for homes.

Entrepreneurs are those individuals who can and will identify an opportunity in their local market, be it a product currently imported, or a service that is just not readily available.

Then they would garner, from their meagre resources, what is required to meet those identified needs of customers, such as premises, equipment and tools, material used in the production process or trading stock.

The benefit for an entrepreneur in taking the risk is financial.

The entrepreneur bearing the risk of starting and running the venture is surely entitled to be rewarded with profit.

Namibia must grow its economy. Of this there can be no doubt. Also, without a doubt, this task rests with entrepreneurs.

Let us ask ourselves if it is not high time to re-examine how better entrepreneurs across the country must and should be helped to help grow Namibia's economy.

* Danny Meyer is reachable at [email protected]