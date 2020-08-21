Namibia: Matthys Joins Talents Durban

TALENTS Durban is in full swing and this year, entertainment writer and the blogger behind the blog Namib Insider, Donald Matthys, is one of its rising stars.

Joining the five-day training and development programme hosted in partnership with the Durban FilmMart and in cooperation with Berlinale Talents, Matthys has been selected for Talents Press, which offers mentorship to three emerging film critics.

"I actually applied to be part of the class of 2019 but didn't get in. Being the nagging person I am, I decided to apply again this year because the worst thing they can do is say no. They can't run away from me," says Matthys who is currently working through the programme which, in light of Covid-19, is being held entirely online.

"On a serious note, I am very grateful for this opportunity. I didn't go to school for any of these things but the more training I get on how to improve, the better. This is a very influential and educational platform and being part of it signals growth and that's all I want in this life," he says.

Born at Okahandja and growing up in the small town of Aranos, Matthys describes himself as an 'Aranoster' whose writing talent is innate.

"I have always been a writer - it's a God-given talent, I guess," he says. "I have attended short courses in reporting, film and theatre and took it all from there."

Though he is also a playwright (Twisted, Battered), Matthys is perhaps best known for his work on Namib Insider.

Matthys founded the blog in June 2018 after cutting his teeth as an entertainment reporter for The Villager, covering film, theatre and television.

It showcases interviews with exciting new and veteran talent, film and TV watch lists as well as reviews and previews about everything from 'Black is King', SA's first Bachelorette and trailers for local films such as 'Kapana' (2020).

For his efforts, Matthys' talent will be developed alongside some of the continent's most promising and the entertainment writer is determined to put his best foot forward as he revels particularly in his experience of African cinema.

"Since being accepted as a Talents participant, I have been exposed to many different African films. We are going to watch, discuss and critique a variety of African documentaries, feature films and short films and most of these films I wouldn't have seen otherwise," says Matthys.

"This year, the programme works together with the Mail & Guardian and the prospect of having my writing featured in that publication is very exciting. The idea of me, a hopeless cinephile, being exposed to so many films makes my little heart pump a little faster. I hope to get the full Talents Durban experience and to learn from my fellow critics. Most importantly, I want to leave the training with a greater thirst for African cinema," he says.

Though critics are often roundly despised, Matthys suggests they do have their purpose.

"Both audiences and critics look for different things when watching a film; audiences mostly look for enjoyment and a reward for spending their money while critics look at how the film was made and why," says Matthys.

"Both positive and negative criticism also helps filmmakers become better. Think of the scenario where a child does mediocre and the parents keep giving them praise, knowing very well that their child could be better.

"Actors and directors don't want to hear their flaws, but the reality is that they need to hear their shortfalls if they are really serious about their craft. I have had people come up to me and tell me they don't like my review and I ask them if they really think their project was as good as they say it was and they always look surprised."

When not surprising film, television and theatre makers, Matthys can be found working on an upcoming 'Cabaret' revue, perhaps a film of his own and, of course, Namib Insider.

"My dream is to have Namib Insider grow and become as influential as IndieWire and Variety, at least in the Namibian sector," says Matthys.

"I am also planning on having more writers contributing to Namib Insider. That can only happen when I have sorted out remuneration for contributors because I don't believe in free labour. Writers are already struggling," he says.

Matthys says Namib Insider will forever be about film, theatre and TV with the majority of its content being from and about Namibia's industry.

"I believe that this industry will explode into greatness and I want to be part of that growth," he says.

- [email protected]; Martha Mukaiwa on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook; marthamukaiwa.com