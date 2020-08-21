Namibia: Family Evicted From Government Flat

YVONNE Tjiyeura and her six children were evicted from a government flat in Pionierspark's Baines Centre yesterday.

The police at the request of the Ministry of Works and Transport removed her belongings - and allegedly damaged some in the process.

Tjiyeura illegally moved into the flat on Monday since it has been vacant since February and was occupied by homeless people, she says.

She says she has applied for a government flat for years, but to no avail.

Tjiyeura moved from Katutura after the house she lived at there was sold.

Yesterday, the evicted mother was wrapped in blankets while neighbours offered her a hot water bottle and coffee to keep warm.

Tjiyeura is a police sergeant and was recently released from the intensive care unit of a hospital after having a stroke.

She had surgery related to a brain tumour last year, and broke her leg during police training in 2014.

Yesterday, three of her children lay on a small mattress beside her while the others went looking for food.

"They came on Tuesday evening to evict me, but councillor Ambrosius Kandjii told them not to do it, because I have nowhere to sleep. But this morning at 10h00, they returned to remove my belongings," she said yesterday.

Tjiyeura was informed the flat would be allocated to a ministry employee.

The employee did not move in, Tjiyeura said, as she wanted the flat renovated first.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Human Rights Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If she wants the place renovated, that means she does not need a home. Before I came in there were homeless people, and I cleaned it myself. The place was vacant," she said.

Works ministry spokesperson Julius Ngweda yesterday said Tjiyeura was told to vacate the flat after she broke into it, and that it was allocated to someone else.

He said the flat was not fit to live in and the ministry was doing maintenance work on it, which could not be completed due to a lack of funds.

This is why the flat stood empty, Ngweda said.

He said the employee the flat was allocated to had already applied to have the water supply switched on when Tjiyeura moved in.

"The employee wanted to charge Tjiyeura with trespassing, but we agreed on Tuesday we would allow her to sleep there and would move her out the next day," he said.

Ngweda said they did not want to arrest Tjiyeura as this would tarnish her record as a police sergeant.

He advised her to apply for a government flat, he said.

He said only around 500 government units are available in Windhoek, although the ministry has received around 1 600 applications for accommodation.

Government flats mainly become available when someone dies, retires or is employed in the private sector, he said.

Ngweda said Kandjii misled Tjiyeura.

Kandjii yesterday questioned why the ministry evicted Tjiyeura while the employee the flat was allocated to had not occupied it yet.

He said they have provided Tjiyeura with food and are considering other options.