Tanzania: Congolese Duo Arrival Paralyses Dar

TWO Young Africans players from Democratic Republic of Congo, Tuisila Kisinda and Tonombe Mukoko received heroic welcome from the passionate club's fans when they landed at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The duo, who were bought from the Congo DR giants, AS Vita, met with a big crowd upon arrival at the JNIA as fans chanted GSM, the club's kit and merchandise suppliers who masterminded the deal.

As if this was not enough, GSM's Investment Director Hersi Said who went all the way to Congo to finalise the transfer of the two players, was carried by the fans on the chair which was decorated by the club colours.

At the club's headquarters located at the heart of Kariakoo, business was halted for some hours as citizens (Wananchi) flooded the entire place to welcome the two players, a scene similar to the one seen when a team has just won the championship.

In his brief interview, GSM's Hersi said as sponsors, they are doing everything possible to bring back old days glory for the club.

"Yanga was meant to win titles and soon, other players from outside the country will also jet in to link up with their colleagues plus Senzo Mazingisa who will assist us with administrative works," he said.

He also disclosed that one of the three awaited players is set to arrive in the country today as they want the squad to be complete as fast as possible possibly before next week.

Their arrival is definitely going to add momentum to Yanga squad which is already on the ground preparing for the coming Premier League season.

However, the two are the first foreign based players for Yanga to land in the country prior to the next season ahead of striker Yacouba Sogne from Burkina Faso who already signed a two year contract deal to work for the club.

The Jangwani Street giants are expected to open their forthcoming season with a tough home game against Tanzania Prisons at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on September 6th.

In a related development, the club announced that all is ready for tomorrow's launch of Wiki ya Mwananchi in Dodoma whose climax will be on August 30th at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city.

Among other things to be done on the eventful day, according to the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli, include parading all the team members who will work for the club next term.

Moreover, Bumbuli pointed out that they have put aside a lot of eye catching activities to go along with the climax of Mwananchi Week which has never happened before.