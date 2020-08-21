Tanzania: Congolese Duo Arrival Paralyses Dar

20 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

TWO Young Africans players from Democratic Republic of Congo, Tuisila Kisinda and Tonombe Mukoko received heroic welcome from the passionate club's fans when they landed at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The duo, who were bought from the Congo DR giants, AS Vita, met with a big crowd upon arrival at the JNIA as fans chanted GSM, the club's kit and merchandise suppliers who masterminded the deal.

As if this was not enough, GSM's Investment Director Hersi Said who went all the way to Congo to finalise the transfer of the two players, was carried by the fans on the chair which was decorated by the club colours.

At the club's headquarters located at the heart of Kariakoo, business was halted for some hours as citizens (Wananchi) flooded the entire place to welcome the two players, a scene similar to the one seen when a team has just won the championship.

In his brief interview, GSM's Hersi said as sponsors, they are doing everything possible to bring back old days glory for the club.

"Yanga was meant to win titles and soon, other players from outside the country will also jet in to link up with their colleagues plus Senzo Mazingisa who will assist us with administrative works," he said.

He also disclosed that one of the three awaited players is set to arrive in the country today as they want the squad to be complete as fast as possible possibly before next week.

Their arrival is definitely going to add momentum to Yanga squad which is already on the ground preparing for the coming Premier League season.

However, the two are the first foreign based players for Yanga to land in the country prior to the next season ahead of striker Yacouba Sogne from Burkina Faso who already signed a two year contract deal to work for the club.

The Jangwani Street giants are expected to open their forthcoming season with a tough home game against Tanzania Prisons at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on September 6th.

In a related development, the club announced that all is ready for tomorrow's launch of Wiki ya Mwananchi in Dodoma whose climax will be on August 30th at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city.

Among other things to be done on the eventful day, according to the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli, include parading all the team members who will work for the club next term.

Moreover, Bumbuli pointed out that they have put aside a lot of eye catching activities to go along with the climax of Mwananchi Week which has never happened before.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.