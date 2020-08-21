Liberia: ArcelorMittal Liberia And Government Launch CDF

20 August 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

ArcelorMittal Liberia and the Government of Liberia has announced the launch of the Community Development Fund for communities in proximity to the operations of ArcelorMittal Liberia in Nimba, Grand Bassa and Bong Counties.

In 2020, the Government of Liberia and ArcelorMittal Liberia agreed that the company shall disburse 20% of the County Social Development Fund, while it pays 80% to the Government on behalf of the beneficiary Counties.

According to the agreement, ArcelorMittal Liberia will disburse the 20-percent directly to beneficiary communities within the vicinity of the iron ore mine, port and along the length of the railroad in Bong, Nimba and Grand Bassa Countiesthrough the implementation of various projects. The 2020 allocation to the Community Development Fund is eight hundred forty thousand US dollars (US$ 840,000).

The Community Development has a three-tier management structure. All projects are selected by beneficiary committees (in District Sittings) and are approved by the County Approval Committee in each County. ArcelorMittal Liberia will manage all contracts for goods and services and disburse payments.

Projects will be in the areas of agriculture, education, roads and bridges, water, health and hygiene, community cohesion and peacebuilding and housing.

