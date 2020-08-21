Liberia: Rep. Snowe Warned

20 August 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Winston W. Parley

-Amidst divorce complaint

The Civil Law Court in Monrovia has sounded a caveat to Bomi County Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe that it would render a judgment by default if he fails to appear before it to answer to a divorce case filed against him by his wife Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh.

Based on a complaint filed by Associate Justice Yuoh, Civil Law Court Judge J. Kennedy Peabody has instructed the sheriff of the court to summon Rep. Edwin Melvin Snowe, Jr. to answer the complaint filed by Justice Yuoh, with a caveat "that upon his failure to appear, judgement by default will be rendered against him."

Judge Peabody further instructs the court's sheriff to notify Snowe to file his formal appearance or answer to Justice Yuoh's complaint in the judge's office on or before 22 August.

The case comes at a crucial time when Mr. Snowe who is in his third year in office for the six years tenure representative seat in his new electoral district in Bomi is also aspiring for the county's senate seat in the polls due 8 December this year.

The former Montserrado County Representative who later won a seat in the 2017 polls to represent Bomi County, is a defendant in the action of divorce for incompatibility of temper filed by his wife Justice Yuoh before the Civil Law Court.

Snowe is already seeing intense early political battles against his political rivals in Bomi County including incumbent Senator Sando Johnson who is seeking re-election this December.

The court has instructed Mr. Snowe to appear before it to convene on 21 September at 10:00 AM, which is also the same date for the formal opening of the Court's September Term.

Mr. Snowe who in the wake of his colleagues' efforts to remove him as Speaker of the House resigned Liberia's third most powerful office in 2007, was long before former President Charles Taylor's son-in-law when he married Zoe Taylor, and then later Mardea White.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
I'm Still Alive! Nigerian Actor Baba Suwe Dismisses Death Rumours
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.