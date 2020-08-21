Liberia: Rep. Snowe Warned

-Amidst divorce complaint

The Civil Law Court in Monrovia has sounded a caveat to Bomi County Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe that it would render a judgment by default if he fails to appear before it to answer to a divorce case filed against him by his wife Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh.

Based on a complaint filed by Associate Justice Yuoh, Civil Law Court Judge J. Kennedy Peabody has instructed the sheriff of the court to summon Rep. Edwin Melvin Snowe, Jr. to answer the complaint filed by Justice Yuoh, with a caveat "that upon his failure to appear, judgement by default will be rendered against him."

Judge Peabody further instructs the court's sheriff to notify Snowe to file his formal appearance or answer to Justice Yuoh's complaint in the judge's office on or before 22 August.

The case comes at a crucial time when Mr. Snowe who is in his third year in office for the six years tenure representative seat in his new electoral district in Bomi is also aspiring for the county's senate seat in the polls due 8 December this year.

The former Montserrado County Representative who later won a seat in the 2017 polls to represent Bomi County, is a defendant in the action of divorce for incompatibility of temper filed by his wife Justice Yuoh before the Civil Law Court.

Snowe is already seeing intense early political battles against his political rivals in Bomi County including incumbent Senator Sando Johnson who is seeking re-election this December.

The court has instructed Mr. Snowe to appear before it to convene on 21 September at 10:00 AM, which is also the same date for the formal opening of the Court's September Term.

Mr. Snowe who in the wake of his colleagues' efforts to remove him as Speaker of the House resigned Liberia's third most powerful office in 2007, was long before former President Charles Taylor's son-in-law when he married Zoe Taylor, and then later Mardea White.