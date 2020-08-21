Ethiopia: PM Abiy Commends GERD Leadership, Workers for Their Achievement

20 August 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed commended Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) leadership, board members and workers that have marked critical milestones and progress in the project.

GERD Project Manager, Kifle Hora today provided a status update on progress of the dam construction to Prime Minister Abiy and board members.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Abiy expressed his appreciation to all who have involved and achieved the first milestone in the dam project.

Abiy tweeted that "Now the key work awaits all of us in the next phase and therefore I call upon all stakeholders and fellow citizens to support in various ways."

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia has recently completed the first phase of the filling of the mega dam's 74 billion-cubic-meter reservoir.

Read the original article on ENA.

