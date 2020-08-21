South Africa: Combined Operation On Property Crimes Successful

20 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provisional Commissioner Eastern Cape

On Thursday, 19 August 2020 a combined operation by Crime Intelligence, Aliwal North Detectives, K9, Operational Command Centre members and the SANDF achieved several good successes.

The operation started early during the day up until late in the evening with several suspects were arrested and property recovered.

A 34-year-old suspect was arrested for theft out of motor vehicle and a car radio, wheel spanner, jack and car battery were recovered.

In the burglary business case two suspects age 18 and 49 a father and son "team" that work together were arrested. A gas cooler, carpet, ern and cutlery were recovered.

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested for theft General after a heater and car battery was recovered and a 21-year-old suspect for housebreaking and theft as he was arrested in possession of the stolen property.

The suspects were all traced and arrested after information were followed up during the investigation. The estimated value of the property is R9000-00.

The acting District Commissioner Brigadier Rudulph Adolph commended the members of the combined team. Together we bring each our own expertise and experience that makes the operation a success.

Property crimes is a problem and the arrests will make a positive impact on the crime and the suspects might possibly also be linked to other cases he added.

