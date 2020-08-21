South Africa: MEC Jacob Mamabolo On Arrest of a Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association Member for Contravening the High Court Order

20 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has commended the South African Police Services (SAPS) for their swift action in apprehending a Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association (MATA) member for contravening the High Court Order.

This after the member, who operates along the Nellmapius route, was reported to be illegally collecting money from other members today.

On 11 August 2020, the Pretoria High Court granted MEC Mamabolo a court order directing the SAPS to arrest and charge any person who acts unlawfully or in contravention of the order.

The court order, amongst others, brings to an end the old practice of collecting funds from members through methods bordering on money laundering.

This remedy is currently not provided for in the National Land Transport Act, thus the order closes that gap in law.

The MEC indicated that the arrest should send a strong warning to the taxi industry members that their days of acting with impunity are numbered.

"As the Provincial Government we welcome the arrest and swift response by the SAPS team for bringing the first culprit to book. Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to arrest other culprits who contravene the court order. We call on the justice system to ensure that culprits are prosecuted and face the full might of the law," said Mamabolo.

The MEC further thanked the MATA interim committee under the administration of Ms Hettie Groenewald for acting on the matter.

"We call on other associations to lead by example and open cases against any members found to be contravening the court order. Working with law enforcement agencies, members of the public and taxi associations, we will continue to ensure that the taxi industry members are held to account and honour the court order," said Mamabolo.

MEC added that Gauteng Provincial Government remains committed to ending the violence in the sector and assist it in its efforts to grow, formalise and contribute to the growth of the economy.

"The taxi industry is an important stakeholder in our efforts to integrate and modernise our public transport system as part of the Department's Smart Mobility strategy".

