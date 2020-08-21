South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Women Law Enforcement Officers Stamp Their Authority in Operation Basadi

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provisional Commissioner Eastern Cape

Operation Basadi in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro culminated in various simultaneous operations held across the metro by female officers of the South African Police Service, Metro Traffic, Metro Police and Provincial Traffic.

As part of the SAPS delivering on its mandate, including marking the achievements of women in policing, various activities and operations led by women(Operation Basadi) started at midnight (00:01) with detective female officers conducting raid operations for wanted suspects. The operation continued at 06:00 this morning in the form of roadblocks; stop-and-search exercises; prioritizing cases involving the most wanted criminals who committed sexual offences; visits to communities and places of safety by VISPOL and the Detective Service (FCS), supported by the Women's Network and Men for Change to inform community members, especially women, about the procedures for reporting cases of gender-based violence.

Brig Leonie Bentley of SAPS Humewood, Brig Lindelwa Vellem of SAPS Kwazakele and Metro Police Chief, Chief Yolanda Faro led their teams of strong and dedicated women through the streets of Kwazakele, Bethelsdorp, Gelvandale, New Brighton, Motherwell, Uitenhage, Kwanobuhle, Despatch and Kamesh.

The combined successes achieved resulted in 34 arrests including crimes such as theft, possession of drugs, housebreaking, attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, domestic violence and sexual assault. A total of 70 fines were issued by metro traffic, metro police and Provincial traffic with a combined total value of R71 700. Confiscations included mandrax, stillpain tablets, dagga crystal meth, DVD players; stolen firearm and a recovered hijacked vehicle. The recovered vehicle was found abandoned in New Brighton. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier this month in the Humewood area.

At about 13:05 while SAPS Gelvandale members were busy with Operation Basadi, three female members followed up on information received about a possible firearm in a blue colour Uno car in Schauderville.

The vehicle was spotted in Jarman Street, Schauderville and pulled over. On searching the vehicle, a revolver was found underneath the passenger seat. The .38 special revolver was reported stolen in Walmer in January 2019. There were 3 occupants in the vehicle. The firearm was confiscated an enquiry docket was opened for further investigation. The firearm will be sent for further analysis.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Maj Gen Patekile visited some of the operations led by his senior women officers and expressed his appreciation to all the women who worked and contributed to the success of Operation Basadi in the metro. 'The SAPS is proud of our women who have rightfully taken their positions as leaders and have proven to be the real architects of society. The significant number of arrests effected within 12 hours by our female law enforcement officers is commendable as they stamped their authority of the State on criminals,' complimented Maj Gen Patekilke.